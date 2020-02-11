Bigg Boss 13: OMG! Sidharth Shukla Does NOT Consider Shehnaaz Gill As A Competitor; Read On

Bigg Boss 13 has reached its finale week and yet, the controversies and fights among the contestants does not seem to be slowing down. Now in a similar case of yet another shocking statement made by an inmate, Sidharth Shukla who shares a close bond with Shehnaaz Gill has revealed that he does not even consider her as a competitor!

But hold your horses, it is not what you think. In the last immunity task given by Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla choose to save Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. This came as a shocker to not just the housemates but also to the viewers. As a result, in the upcoming episode when popular news anchor, Rajat Sharma of Aap Ki Aadlat fame went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house he grilled on the contestants including Shukla for their choices and actions.

During the interrogation session with Sidharth Shukla, Rajat Sharma asked the former if he saved Paras just because he thought Paras was weak and would not give him (Sidharth) the kind of competition that Shehnaaz or Arti would? An unfazed Sidharth was quick to say that was never his intent, nor his thought. He further said, “Main Shehnaaz ko as a competitor leta hi nahi.

While Sidharth fans lauded him for being a fair player and doing what was right by returning Paras’ favor, many criticized him for not standing by his friends in the most crucial time. Do let us know what you feel about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!