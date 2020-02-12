Malang Box Office Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Film Remains Good

Malang Box Office: It is on way to be a success story at the box office. The film was quite stable on Tuesday as 3.80 crores came in. This is hardly a drop when compared to 4.04 crores that the film had accumulated on Monday. The target audience, youth at urban multiplexes, has grabbed the film and the word of mouth amongst them is good.

The Mohit Suri directed film has brought in 33.20 crores already and soon the lifetime numbers of his Hamari Adhuri Kahani (37.57 crores) would be surpassed as well. Post that it would be about challenging the lifetime numbers of Half Girlfriend (60.28 crores) and if the current trend continues, it could well turn out to be the case.

For Aditya Roy Kapur, the film has turned out to be a whiff of fresh air as the actor had been waiting for a success for quite some time. Though this one isn’t a biggie per se, it is still reasonable enough at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

