Shreya Ghoshal Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For KS Chithra After Sharing A Fan Moment

Indian music sensation Shreya Ghoshal recently had a fangirl moment at an awards function down South when she met legendary singer KS Chithra backstage there. Shreya who shares over a whopping 17 Million plus followers on her Instagram handle took to her account to share an adorable picture with the veteran singer.

Apart from sharing a picture, the ‘Ghoomar’ singer also penned a heartfelt note for the legendary singer, as Shreya wrote: “A backstage moment with @kschithra ma’am. She continues to inspire me everyday. From the time I heard her for the first time , that song- Kehna hi kya.. I have been in awe of her. In our first meeting in the studio, I was completely floored by how beautiful a person she is, a legend with such grace, humility and affection. I feel honoured to have sung many great songs with her, in her presence. Chithra ji I love you deeply”

In the adorable picture above the singer-duo can be seen posing for the camera with all smiles.

For those unversed, KS Chithra in her singing career has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Oriya Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tulu, Rajasthani, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

Apart from Indian languages, the singer also has lent her voice for songs in foreign languages like Arabic, Latin, Malay, Sinhalese, French and English.

The evergreen singer is also recipient to six National film awards.

