Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Confesses Liking Rashami Desai A Lot & Then THIS Happened!

Bigg Boss 13: In the house, we have seen Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s equation changing from time to time. The duo shared some good moments but also had a lot of fights and arguments.

When journalist Rajat Sharma entered the house, he questioned Sid about his changing equation with Rashami. The actor said, “Baat nikali hai aapne to bata doon. Mujhe Rashami bahut zyada acchi lagti thi. Fir set pe ek article aya jisme mai kitna problematic hu ye likh ke aya tha aur wo problems Rashami Desai ki thi. Production wale bol rahe hain, ye sab to wo karti hai, aapke naam pe kaise aa gaya?”

(Now that you are talking about it, let me tell you. I really liked Rashami a lot. Then, an article appeared where it was written how problematic I am on sets. All those problems were Rashami’s. The production guys told me Rashami creates all these problems, how are these attributed to you?)

When asked about the current station of his relationship with Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla quickly said, “Rashami ki relationships to har mahine badalti hain (Her relationships change every month.).”

Listening to this, Rashami gave him back saying, “Taane maaroge toh taane mein bhi dungi aur ladte hai toh ladai bhi karungi (I’ll taunt if I get taunted, if someone fights, I will fight back too).”

Watch the video below:





