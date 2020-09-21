Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap found himself in the lap of #MeToo controversy recently when actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct. Following the same, Kashyap’s lawyer issued a statement addressing the allegations on his behalf. Now, actor Richa Chadha’s lawyer has also issued a statement on the Panga actor’s behalf and condemned her name being dragged in the controversy. Below is exactly what the statement says.

A quick recap, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi fame Payal Ghosh accused Anurag of predatory behaviour. As per her, the filmmaker forced himself on her. She also claimed that Kashyap told her that it’s okay and that other actresses he has worked with are just a call away. Ghosh even tagged the PM Narendra Modi and asked for security.

Making a move in the complete row is Richa Chadha. The actor on her Twitter handle shared a statement by her lawyer. The statement condemns her name being dragged. At the same time, it reads that Chadha believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice.

Richa’s statement reads, “Our client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, before Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap also issued a statement in which he called all the allegations false and baseless. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Receives Flak Over Defending #MeToo Accused Anurag Kashyap, Termed ‘Hypocrite’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube