After Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in the alleged drug angle involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has exploded like never before. Now reportedly, the actress’ talent manager Jaya Saha is under the NCB scanner and was called for questioning on Monday.

During the investigation, two of Bollywood’s top heroines’ names has been surfaced. Reportedly a series of chats from talent manager Jaya Saha has been surfaced in which, the two heroines have been discussing marijuana in the chats.

Republic Network News, who had access to the chats, reported that out of the two, ‘D’ is considered as one of Bollywood’s top actors and is related to a top actor. Another name that surfaced was K, who is a top actress who started in the 90s and was leading in early 2000s.

The report also revealed that D is seen asking for marijuana from K who says she has it at home. To which, the woman clarifies that she needs ‘Hash’ and not ‘Weed’ and the two discuss how to transfer it. The alleged chat occurred on October 27, 2017.

Jaya Saha is now under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau after one of her chats with Rhea Chakraborty was found by the officers. As per the chat, Saha had allegedly advised Rhea to add 3-4 drops of CBD oil. For the unversed, CBD oil is made from cannabis and is used for medicinal purposes as well.

The WhatsApp chat among Jaya Saha and the two Bollywood actress seems to indicate that she was allegedly the ‘big kingpin’ who was delivering drugs to Bollywood celebrities. NCB is currently investigating the drug angle in the late actor’s death and more chats with other stars are being examined by the agency. Soon the agency will issue final summons after the WhatsApp chats are being examined, reports the publication.

Must Read: Mahabharat Actress Roopa Ganguly On Anurag Kashyap Controversy: “Mumbai Film Industry Kills People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube