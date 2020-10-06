Bigg Boss 14: Toofani Senior Sidharth Shukla Upsets Gauahar Khan During A Task; Hina Khan Enjoys The Show

Bigg Boss 14 has just started and contestants have already started making headlines. Not just them but also the three ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are creating quite a buzz around the corners.

For the unversed, Sid is managing the bedroom division, Hina is managing their personal belongings and Gauahar is managing the kitchen division.

A while ago, Colors TV has shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 14 where the contestants have been given a task called ‘Jewel Thief’ and the house is divided into two teams. One team is headed by none other than ‘Task King’ Sidharth Shukla and the other one is headed by Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan seems to be judging and enjoying the show.

Sid and Gauahar yet again got into a heated argument and the Begum Jaan actress says, ‘Task aise nahi hota hai, isey kehte hai tabaahi’. Meanwhile, Hina is just sitting on a throne and enjoying the show and eating.

Take a look at the promo here:

This is gonna be fun to watch, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Sidharth also got into an argument with Eijaz Khan and over the same task. “Aapne apna kaam kiya, maine apna kaam kiya (You did your job and I did mine),” Sid tells him. Eijaz replies, “Aapne jo kaam kiya, hume toh apna kaam karne hi nahi diya na. Task ka basic premise yeh hai ki aap chori karenge, beech mein hum jaake impress karenge (The way you did your job, you did not let us do ours. The basic premise of the task was that you will steal the jewellery while we try to impress).”

Well, well. This is just the beginning of Bigg Boss 14.

In fact, Eijaz and Pavitra Punia are considered to be the strongest contestants this season and this task was followed to save the respective contestants from nomination for elimination.

