Himanshi Khurana Decks Up For Karwa Chauth, Fans Ask If She's Keeping A Fast For Asim Riaz?

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are of the most adorable couple of entertainment industry. The two have been together ever since they met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and their social media PDA is often that leave the fans speechless.

Today, women across the world are celebrating Karwa Chauth and so Himanshi shared a video of herself on Instagram getting prepped up for the festival.

In the video, shared by the actress, Himanshi Khurana is sitting and getting henna applied on her hands and in the background ‘Din Shagna Da’ is being played. Her friends are also sitting and laughing in the video and pretending as if she’s getting married to which Himanshi replies laughing and says no, she just wants to get henna applied on her hands.

Now, watching the video fans started speculating if Himanshi is fasting for boyfriend Asim Riaz and one user commented, “Karvaa chauth mam 😍😍”.

Another fan commented, “#asimanshi”.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, recently Himanshi Khurana went through surgery because of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

A source close to her said, “Her PCOS has become worse, the swelling has increased due to which bleeding is happening and she is unable to walk at all,” reports SpotboyE.

The source further added, “Yesterday, she had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair. Considering today’s shoot commitment was done a long time back she couldn’t cancel it. But since her condition is getting worse soon after the shoot, she will undergo surgery. Right now we are taking care of her as she is in acute pain.”

What do you think of Himanshi Khuaran’s Karwa Chauth preps? Do y’all think she’s fasting for Asim Riaz? Tell us in the comments below.

