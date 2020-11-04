Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor's Husband Parikshit Bawa Plans A SPECIAL Surprise For Her!

Niti Taylor is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with husband Parikshit Bawa and is already treating us with pretty pictures of the couple. The two got married amid the lockdown in the presence of their close friends and family.

Niti shared their wedding pictures a while ago and it took the internet by storm. Fans were going gaga over their wedding pictures and it looked straight out of a fairytale.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Niti Taylor revealed her plans for the first Karwa Chauth and said, “Tomorrow I am going to wake up at 5 am and my husband is cooking my aaloo gobhi ka sabzi because that’s what you are suppose to eat before sunrise. He is cooking it for me, so that’s really cute of him.”

How very cute of Parikshit!

Adding further, Niti revealed that she’ll be taking rest the entire day today and will dress up in the evening for the rituals. The Ishqbaaaz actress also revealed the outfit she’ll be wearing tonight.

Yes, that’ right. Taylor has decided to wear a red saree with bangles and said, “I am quite excited as it’s my first time. I don’t know about dinner, he said it’s a surprise. So I am sure he will be cooking something or taking me out.”

Aren’t these two just adorable?

Meanwhile, Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa got married in August this year and the actress shared the first picture of the same in October and captioned it, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding 😉 I can finally say out loud “Hello Husband” ❤️ Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way – but hoping for a better 2021 😁”

Niti Taylor makes one pretty bride, isn’t it? Here’s wishing you many more Karwa Chauth’s together.

