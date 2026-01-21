Samara Tijori is all set to come up on the screens with the highly anticipated thriller series, Daldal, co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. But before we get to see more of Samara as an actress, who is she exactly?

Samara Tijori’s Family & Education

For the unversed, Samara Tijori is the daughter of fashion designer Shivani Tijori and actor-director Deepak Tijori, the celebrated name behind iconic films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baadshah, and others. Samara is a trained actress and a dancer. She trained in acting at the Jeff Goldberg Acting Studio and has trained in Kathak, Jazz, Contemporary & Bollywood as a dancer.

Samara studied in Mumbai at Jamnabai Narsee School. At the age of 16, she shifted schools and went to Mayo College Girls School, Ajmer, Rajasthan, where she played football at the national level. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Sophia College, Mumbai.

Samara Tijori’s Notable Films & Bollywood Career So Far

In 2021, Samara Tijori stepped fully into the film world with Bob Biswas, wherein she played Abhishek Bachchan’s on-screen daughter, Mini Biswas. In the next year (2022), Samara starred in a psychological thriller, ‘Masoom’, alongside Boman Irani and showcased her potential as a promising actress.

Samara Tijori’s Upcoming Crime Thriller Series – Daldal

Now, Samra is set to star in another psychological thriller, Daldal, a web series based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar. The trailer of the show indicates that Samara elevates the drama in the story as a journalist, and the audience is eager to see her pepper the plot of the thriller with twists and turns. After the makers unveiled the trailer, Bollywood celebrities extended a shoutout to Samara, with Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, Zahaan Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Avantika Dassani among others heaping praise. First Bob Biswas, Masoon, and now Daldal, Samara Tijori is already walking the path of substantiality on the screens, leaving viewers engrossed and eager to see this unconventional talent.

