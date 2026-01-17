Daldal Teaser Review: Bhumi Pednekar Is Promising Darkest Beginning Of 2026

Bhumi Pednekar has started 2026 on a very dark note, and the teaser for her upcoming web series Daldal looks strong as she walks the gruesome roads of crime as a Mumbai Police Cop. The teaser promises a lot of brutal killings and psychological trauma. Honestly, whenever Bhumi has decided to choose something out of the box, she has surprised me, and this teaser is promising the same!

She looks exhausted as a cop wandering amidst lanes of crime. The teaser has been very well edited. It makes me feel claustrophobic for some strange reason. The dampness is so real that it surprises me – How did they pull this off? Because, ideally, it looks like any regular crime thriller, but still thrives on an X factor!

The teaser doesn’t rely on unnecessary scares or violence. It relies on a very good background score and some very brutal yet intriguing shots edited in a fast-paced video! Unlike the glamorous cops, Bhumi looks suspicious, burdened by her own traumatic past as well. This is more of a Pataal Lok kind of storytelling; it keeps pulling you down – raw, ugly, and hauntingly real.

We have seen many troubled female cops with a dark past on OTT, and the Daldal teaser clearly introduces Bhumi Pednekar in the same zone. The trauma looks familiar, but still the show is promising a little different setup than what we have usually seen! The rapid-fire editing for the teaser is also working in favor of this crime drama. The chaos looks promising, and I hope it delivers whatever it has promised in this little glimpse.

However, the trailer will definitely give a clear picture about the show, but till then, I am assured that Bhumi Pednekar might kickstart 2026 on a very bloody note!

Check out the teaser of Daldal here. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta of Gullak fame the show arrives on Prime Video on January 30, 2026.

