Remember the iconic 90s when a single dance required a lot of costumes changing for every stanza? The time when the actors pulled off the most bizarre dance steps with utmost confidence. The time that is about to be revived by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video!

A teaser has been dropped off from the film, and this glimpse deserves all the points for thinking out of the box office since it does not include a glimpse from the film. Instead, it drops glimpses of the characters.

In the small teaser, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri introduce their characters, Vicky and Vidya, before they start recreating famous montages from the 90s till the poster of the film crops up – Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

It was in 2015 that Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar made us nostalgic with their rom-com Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and ever since, Bollywood has not tried working on the formula despite having a successful recipe.

It is after almost a decade that Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have offered a slight hope with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to bring back the evergreen 90s. However, the glimpse is too short to determine the route this film might take, and it is still a very long wait since it was released on October 11.

Rajkummar and Tripti can be seen dancing to Aapke Aa Jaane in the video, and their fun avatar has been misinterpreted as shady and cringy on the internet. So, while we place our bets on this upcoming rom-com, we hope that it lives up to the little hope it has instilled.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Srikanth and Dharma Productions’ Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, while Triptii Dimri has a lot of offers, but she might gear up for Dharma Productions’ Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, here is the teaser for ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

