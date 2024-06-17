Sonakshi Sinha, best known for her role in “Heeramandi,” recently spent a Sunday bonding with her soon-to-be in-laws. Sanam Ratansi, Zaheer’s sister, shared a nice Instagram photo. This accurately describes the occasion.

As Zaheer stood next to his mother and sister, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the photo having fun with her soon-to-be in-laws. This includes her in-laws: mother, father, and sister. Sanam captioned the shot with a heart symbol.

Sonakshi Sinha spent a loving and exciting Sunday with her in-laws, anticipating her upcoming marriage. The actress grinned widely and gave her father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi, a hug. She looked stunning. During the beautiful family moment, the soon-to-be groom, Zaheer Iqbal, stood with his mother and sister, Sanam Ratansi.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer’s Wedding

Iqbal, Zaheer’s father, is described as a jeweler and trader. Salman Khan is rumored to be close to the family as well. It is said that Zaheer’s mother is a housewife. Zaheer has a sister and a younger brother who works as a computer engineer.

Zaheer and Sonakshi Sinha reportedly plan to marry on June 23. Sonakshi’s wedding invitation was recently reported to have leaked online. The invitation appears to include an audio QR code with a greeting from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha said hello to everyone who had made it onto the website, wishing to meet all of their stylish, tech-savvy, and stylish friends and family. Zaheer continued by saying that all of their happiness, love, laughing, and many adventures during the previous seven years of dating had brought them to this precise point.

It was the turning point, Sonakshi Sinha continued when they officially became husband and wife instead of just each other’s alleged girlfriend and boyfriend. The party wouldn’t be the same without them, so Zaheer cried, “At last!” and urged everyone to abandon all they were doing on June 23 and join them. The duo said as they concluded, “See you there.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh and other members of Sonakshi’s family and friends are anticipated to attend the little wedding.

