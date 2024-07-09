The day of 29th June 2024 has been etched in memories for years now as it’s a golden day that witnessed the Indian cricket team registering the second T20 World Cup trophy win. India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting thriller, which was almost lost. As expected, after securing the World Cup, the team was praised from all corners and was showered with rewards. Keep reading to know more!

Just after winning the trophy, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a staggering reward of 125 crores for the Indian World Cup squad, including reserve players and staff. As soon as the reward was announced, the news went viral and stormed the internet, with cricket enthusiasts expressing their curiosity about the distribution of the money. Now, here’s an answer to all the queries.

According to the Indian Express report, the reward will be distributed among all the Indian players announced for the T20 World Cup 2024. All 15 squad members will get 5 crores each, including players like Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn’t play a single match for the team. Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, who were the reserve players in the World Cup, will get 1 crore each.

In addition to the players, India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, will reportedly be rewarded 2.5 crores. Vikram Rathour (batting coach), T Dilip (fielding coach), and Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) will also get 2.5 crores each. Also, the senior selection committee, consisting of 5 members, including chairman Ajit Agarkar, will be rewarded with 1 crore each.

It is further learned that physiotherapists, throwdown specialists, masseurs, and strength and conditioning coach will be receiving 2 crores each. Even other staff members will be rewarded with a hefty amount.

One BCCI source quoted, “Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI, and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,” as per Indian Express’ report.

