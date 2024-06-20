The ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 is the last big event for the Indian cricket team (men) under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. Yes, the cricket legend will be moving away from the role of head coach very soon. It’s also learned that after Dravid, Gautam Gambhir is all set to be the new head coach of the men’s cricket team. Keep reading to know more!

Dravid is considered to be one of the best batsmen in test cricket and one of the most technically sound batsmen in the game’s history. After serving the team India for years, Dravid was handed over the responsibility of the team as a head coach in November 2021. He successfully mentored the team during his tenure. His contract was set to expire after the conclusion of 2023’s ODI World Cup. However, his contract was extended. Now, after the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup, he’ll step down from his post.

Being the richest cricket board in the world, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is known for paying hefty sums to its players and other key figures. So, it goes without saying that Rahul Dravid was paid a lucrative sum as his salary. Even though the figure isn’t disclosed officially, it is learned that the veteran was paid a staggering 12 crores annually.

As Rahul Dravid got two full years (November 2021 to November 2023), one can assume that he amassed a salary of 24 crores. Further, the extension from December 2023 to June 2024 would have roughly earned him 6-7 crores. So, it is estimated that the entire tenure as a head coach earned Dravid 30 to 31 crores.

Meanwhile, as Dravid will be stepping down as the head coach soon, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) completed the interviewing process of applicants. It has been learned that Gambhir’s appointment as a head coach is almost complete.

