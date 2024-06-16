With the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 going on in full swing, things have started to heat up. While the unpredictable pitches in the USA have been a big turn-off for many fans, the off-screen happenings are grabbing all the attention. Recently, Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag made a brutal remark about Shakib Al Hasan, and now Bangladeshi cricketer Imrul Kayes has reacted to it. Keep reading to know more!

Shakib, the star all-rounder, looked out of touch in the first couple of matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Such a performance met with a hard-hitting statement from Virender Sehwag, who never minces his words while expressing himself. He said that Shakid should retire from the game. Interestingly, Shakib returned to form in a game against Netherlands, where he scored an unbeaten 64, helping his team to enter the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup.

With Shakib Al Hasan making a strong comeback, Imrul Kayes has responded to Virender Sehwag’s statement over the star all-rounder. In his response, he has taken a hard-hitting jibe at Sehwag over showing no respect to other players.

As per Hindustan Times, Imrul Kayes said, “Shakib didn’t become Shakib Al Hasan in 1 or 2 days. He is the No. 1 ICC all-rounder, not once but for a long time, and across formats. A player like him needs to be treated with respect, which Virender Sehwag didn’t get in his career. So he probably knows nothing about respect or giving respect to others,” while talking to Bangladesh media.

Kayes also addressed Virender Sehwag‘s old digs at Bangladesh by saying, “This is not the first time he has said such things about Bangladesh or its cricketers. He did this once earlier as well when he said Bangladesh doesn’t have the ability to pick 20 wickets in a Test match. I don’t know what a legendary batter like him thinks before making such statements. Biggies like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid would never pull down a player because they know how to respect other players.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is a part of Group D and is currently in second position after South Africa. Out of three matches, the team has won two matches.

