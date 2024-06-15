T20 World Cup 2024 is going on in full swing, and for Indian fans, it’s been a joyful ride so far, as the men in blue have secured victories in all the matches they have played. While the team has already entered the Super Eight stage, fans of Virat Kohli are still disheartened as the run machine has failed to leave a mark in any of the matches. Keep reading to know more!

After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s heartbreaking loss in IPL 2024, Kohli geared up for the T20 World Cup 2024, hoping for a fresh start while representing the country. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked in his favor so far. During the first contest with Ireland, Kohli got out for just 1 run. In the second match against Pakistan, he scored just 4 runs. In a match against the USA, he was out for a golden duck.

As Virat Kohli has failed to score double-digits in any of his T20 World Cup innings, he is receiving severe criticism from all corners. Amid this, former Indian cricketer and ex-RCB player Dinesh Karthik has supported King Kohli. While addressing Kohli’s poor form, he bluntly touched on the underwhelming scores attained by team India due to unpredictable pitches in the USA.

While talking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said, “Rohit just got a 50 in the first match. How much can he score on these pitches? The team itself is only scoring 100. Don’t worry about Virat Kohli. He will score when it matters.”

Karthik further expressed his confidence that Kohli will bounce back once the World Cup moves to West Indies. “He has never not performed in the World Cup, and there is no doubt about this World Cup, too. He will 100 percent perform. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Virat Kohli will be there. We have qualified for the Super Eight. I promise you, he will be all guns blazing once we reach the Caribbean,” the 39-year-old shared.

Meanwhile, team India will face Canada today in its fourth match. The match starts at 8 p.m.

