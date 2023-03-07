Actress Surveen Chawla, who is awaiting the release of her OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’, has said that the role was quite intense and demanded a lot from her, and that and pulling it off to perfection “empowered” her as an artiste.

In the series, the actress plays the role of Naina Naidu – Rana’s wife, she is a character with secrets and a strong will that commands attention.

Led by Rana Daggubati portraying the titular character, the show follows the life of a man who does the dirty work for the city’s top power players, making the problems of the rich and famous disappear. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when his father Naga (played by Venkatesh) is released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Naidu family to its core.

Speaking about working on the show, the actress said: “Playing Naina in Rana Naidu was an incredibly empowering experience. I loved how she was written as a strong, independent woman who was not afraid to speak her mind. I would say the character of Naina Naidu is the most intense role that I’ve essayed so far. It was challenging to bring out the various layers of her character, but I enjoyed every moment of it. As women, we need more characters like Naina.”

The women of Rana Naidu hold equal power as men. Priya Banerjee, who portrays the role of Mandira, is another strong-headed woman in the show who has been through a lot and is determined to get what she wants.

Mandira and Rana’s chemistry is intriguing, and the two work together incredibly well, making them an essential part of the show’s dynamic.

Talking about her part in the show, Priya said: “Mandira is a woman who knows what she wants and will stop at nothing to get it. I loved playing this badass character who held her ground and was unapologetically herself. It was exciting to bring out her vulnerabilities and show her softer side.”

“Working with the talented cast and crew on ‘Rana Naidu’ was an unforgettable experience, and I am proud to have been a part of this show. Mandira is ambitious – although it might not come off as that in the beginning. Her head is in the right place and she’s willing to cross whatever line she has to to get where she needs to,” she added.

‘Rana Naidu’ will drop on Netflix on March 10.

