When Farhan Akhtar Reacted To Lakshya’s Failure, “Bachpan Se Sunte Aa Rahe Hai Dil Se Mehnat Karo Toh Reward Milega”

During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Farhan Akhtar discussed his filmmaking journey, focusing on the impact of his film Lakshya following the success of Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan described how Dil Chahta Hai set a high standard for him and how he applied that success to his next project.

He explained that after Dil Chahta Hai became a success, he was eager to take on a new challenge. He decided to create Lakshya, a film about the Indian Army. Farhan Akhtar stated that he put a great deal of effort into the Hrithik Roshan-starrer.

To ensure that the army’s life and methods were faithfully and respectfully portrayed in the movie, Farhan immersed himself in learning about them. He mentioned that creating Lakshya required extensive research and effort and was a significant step outside of his comfort zone.

Farhan recalled a moment of excitement as they were preparing to present Lakshya to General Nirmal Chander Vij. He hoped the film would impress the army and stand out from others. However, when the movie was released, it did not achieve the success he had hoped for, despite his meticulous work.

He admitted that the film’s poor performance was a huge disappointment. He stated, “Bachpan se sunte aa rahe hai dil se mahenat karo toh reward milega,” implying that hard work should yield rewards. He struggled to reconcile this belief with the reality of Lakshya’s reception. Farhan revealed that, unlike Dil Chahta Hai, where the primary challenge was casting the right actors, the effort for Lakshya was far more extensive.

Farhan shared that it took him roughly a year and a half to overcome this psychological setback. Despite the unpleasant experience, he acknowledged that it was also a crucial part of his development as a filmmaker. He viewed this period as an essential learning opportunity for his career.

