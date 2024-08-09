Farhan Akhtar is a multifaceted personality in the Indian film industry. His movies always stand out, but when he decided to remake Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film, Don, people were somewhat skeptical. However, Farhan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, did a fine job. Did you know Hrithik Roshan was his first choice for the part and not the Jawan star? As Akhtar prepares for Don 3, he recently opened up about and revealed why Shah Rukh ended up in that role. Scroll below for the deets.

Hrithik and Farhan have worked together on movies like Lakshya and then in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Besides that, they were friends for a long time. Although a remake, the 2006 movie had a big twist at the end, which intrigued the fans. It had a sequel that came out in 2011. Hrithik had a small cameo in the second part. The movie had an ensemble of cast members, with SRK and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. In the film, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Arjun Rampal, and Pavan Malhotra were also there.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Farhan Akhtar recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast, revealing that his first choice for the lead role in Don was Hrithik Roshan and not Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan even spoke about the film with Hrithik. The Don maker recalled, “Hrithik and I did Lakshya, and we had an incredible, wonderful time working together. So I reached out to Hrithik and said, ‘I’m thinking I’m going to remake Don.’ He said, ‘Sounds amazing, dude!’ I said, ‘Let me write it, and I’ll bring it to you.’ So he said, ‘Cool.’ “

However, while writing the movie, Farhan Akhtar could only think of Shah Rukh Khan as and in Don. The actor/director continued, “When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him. We’d spent some time together, hanging out at a party here or a party there, with some common friends in Delhi.”

He explained, “So the way he was, not his cinematic image, but him, his personality, his wit, the little sarcastic sense of humor he has, self-deprecating, he can make fun of himself. When I was writing, I thought this guy is the best actor for this part.”

But Farhan Akhtar had already discussed it with Hrithik Roshan and thus was a bit confused about how he would tell the Lakshya star about it. Farhan revealed that the Dhoom 2 star was completely fine with it. He recalled, “But I’d already given my word to Hrithik. So I called up Hrithik and told him, ‘I’m writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I’m writing, I’m feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film. I’ll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he’s the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don’t worry about me.’ That is a very gracious thing.”

Don is returning for its third sequel, but Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of it. Don 3 will have Ranveer Singh in the lead role, replacing Shah Rukh.

