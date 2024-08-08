The updated list of Top 10 most viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2024 is out and there have been many shuffles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon led Crew has regained its throne from Laapataa Ladies. On the other hand, Maharaja has made a smashing entry and climbed up the ladder to steal the #3 spot. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Some of the old leading players are now out of the Top 10. Chamkila (5.3 million), Article 370 (5.8 million), and Murder Mubarak (6.3 million) have been wiped off the list, with the recent OTT release of Maharaj, Maharaja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which are all enjoying staggering views.

Maharaja is now the third most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024

Vijay Sethupathi led Maharaja is achieving milestones with its whopping views since its big premiere on July 12, 2024. It has accumulated 15.5 million views and is now the third most-viewed Indian film on Netflix. It has pushed Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to the fourth spot, which has earned 14.8 million views so far on the digital platform.

Take a look at the Top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2024 below:

Crew: 17.9 million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million Maharaja: 15.5 million Shaitaan: 14.8 million Fighter: 14 million Animal: 13.6 million Maharaj: 11.6 million Dunki: 10.8 million Bhakshak: 10.4 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 million

Crew vs Laapataa Ladies

Back in June, Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies had taken a considerable lead with 17.1 million views against Crew, which stood at 14.3 million views. But Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon led heist comedy has regained its top spot and how!

Crew is now the most-viewed Indian film of 2024, with around 4% higher views than Lapaata Ladies. The clash of the titans continues and it is to be seen which of the two films will eventually land at #1 spot by the end of the year. Or will Maharaja beat both these films and conquer the throne? Its run so far on Netflix is fantastic, so one will not be surprised if that happens in the coming days!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates.

Must Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi OTT Verdict (Week 2): Climbs To #4 Spot With 53% Higher Views, Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Is Now Neck-To-Neck With Maharaja On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News