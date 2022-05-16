After raking in Rs 4.20 crores at the box office on its release day, ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ produced by Naad Studios, Zee Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film at the box office by earning Rs 18.10 crores over the weekend.

The movie featuring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, has broken the box office record of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Honsla Rakh’ by becoming the biggest grosser of Punjabi cinema, thereby running successfully in cinema halls with a terrific word of mouth.

Last Friday witnessed three movies clashing at the box office including YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ as well as two regional films by ZEE Studios – Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi) and ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ (Punjabi).

As for Zee Studios, they have truly managed to have a successful run for their films with ‘The Kashmir Files‘ managing to break several records and being an absolute post pandemic success. ‘Dharmaveer’ features Prasad Oak in the titular role while ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in leading roles.

