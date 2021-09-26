Advertisement

It is indeed a good ‘qismat’ now for the Punjab film industry, what with Qismat 2 turning out to be a very good success. If Thursday and Friday were quite good then Saturday has turned out to be truly fantastic, with 1.75 crores* coming in. Now that’s truly fantastic as these are the kind of numbers that Punjabi films used to do even at their peak and here the Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta starrer is doing so with all the restrictions in place.

So far, the dramatic musical love story has collected 4.25 crores* and rest assured the numbers would be way past the 6 crores mark by the close of the weekend. The first week collections would easily cross 10 crores and even 12 crores if possible if the momentum is maintained in the same way. Even in overseas, the film is doing quite well and the makers are already in profits.

The Punjabi film industry is only going to rise and shine further with Honsla Rakh arriving in Dusshehra (15th October). This one is a feel-good family entertainer biggie with Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill and would take the best start for a Punjabi film from the last two years.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

