Kartik Aaryan has built a solid career over the years, becoming a brand in his own right and an inspiration to many. Over the years, he has demonstrated a keen instinct for forming strong working relationships with filmmakers who understand his rhythm. Such collaborations have helped in consistently delivering audience favourites.

Kartik is more into trust-driven partnerships with his trusted directors, and the results are reflected in his super successful movies – from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. And now, he’s looking forward to repeating the streak with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. We have listed three directors who have collaborated with Kartik more than once, and their work has translated into audience-backed successes.

Luv Ranjan

Kartik Aaryan’s career-defining association began with Luv Ranjan. Kartik’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchama turned him into a youth sensation. They collaborated again in the sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was also a big success. Their third collaboration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, firmly established the rhythm, solidifying Aaryan as a bankable leading man.

Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, was a huge hit and a cult classic; replacing it is no easy task. But Kartik stepped into the franchise with his own charm, leading Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to massive post-COVID success. The partnership continued with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and it was also a huge box office success.

Sameer Vidwans

Kartik Aaryan’s first film with Sameer Vidwans is more emotionally rooted, as they began with a romance drama – Satyaprem Ki Katha. It highlighted his softer and more introspective side. Their collaboration now deepens with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri strengthening Aaryan’s evolving romantic-heri trajectory.

In an industry driven by constant change, Kartik Aaryan’s repeat director formula reflects a career built on chemistry, confidence, and storytelling that the audience continues to embrace. His and Sameer Vidwans’ film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will release on December 25.

