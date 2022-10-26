Much like Bollywood films, the entertainment industry too has witnessed some really nasty fights. One such fight was when Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao on the sets of their film. Veteran actress Hema Malini too supported her daughter’s decision of slapping the Vivaah star.

For the unversed, the alleged incident occurred on the sets of their film Pyare Mohan. Even though the film flopped at the box office, the actresses’ fallout made it to the headlines. Reports claimed that Amrita had said something nasty about Esha, who lost her cool and in a fit of rage slapped the Vivaah actress.

As reported by Indian Express, Esha Deol during an interaction said, “Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh…” her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini then interjected and said, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai.”

The Dhoom actress also then revealed that Amrita had apologized for her behaviour and things are fine between them.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol got married to a businessman, Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The two welcomed their daughter Radhya Takhtani in 2017. They once again embraced parenthood in 2019 with the arrival of their second child, whom they have named, Miraya Takhtani.

On the other hand, Amrita Rao got married to RJ Anmol in 2016 in an intimate ceremony. After four years of marital bliss, Amrita and Anmol had welcomed their baby boy in November 2020, whom they have named Veer. Amrita was last seen in the 2019 movie, Thackeray. She is now enjoying every moment with her little munchkin.

