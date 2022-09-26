Hema Malini is the one and only ‘dream girl’ of Bollywood. She’s mesmerized us with her acting chops for years before officially entering the world of politics. She’s currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha and was seen expressing her opinion on Kangana Ranaut wanting to enter politics. But what remained backlash-worthy was her using Rakhi Sawant’s name in a derogatory manner. Scroll below for all the details.

Recently, Kangana had expressed her desire to enter politics and contest elections from Mathura. As most know, Hema had been granted a seat in Lok Sabha after she defeated Mathura incumbent, Jayant Chaudhary (RLD).

As per ANI, Hema Malini was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s desire to contest elections from Mathura and clapped back at the reporter saying, “Bohot achi baat hai, mera vichaar mai kya batau, mera vichaar bhagwan ke upar hai! Koi aur bichare, yahake jo saansad banna chahenge, unko toh aap banne nahi denge. Aapke dimag me sabkoi dalke rakha hai ki film star hi banega. Aapko sab film star hi chahiye, very good!”

Concluding her statement, Hema Malini said, “Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name will pop up” in a derogatory way. The Bigg Boss entertainer even reacted to her statement and said it was an announcement supposed to be made by Amit Shah or Narendra Modi but she’s glad that the Dream Girl of Bollywood has announced her entry into politics.

While Rakhi Sawant may not have understood the sarcastic comment of Hema Malini, netizens have been trolling the veteran and calling her arrogant.

A user shared the video with the caption, “Oh my God! That’s arrogance personified. And such classism! Why look down upon someone?”

Oh my God! That’s arrogance personified. And such classism! Why look down upon someone? https://t.co/VXpZGnMqKM — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 24, 2022

Another reacted, “Arrogance ultra pro max”

“She is the superb example of arrogance. God knows who gives votes to her. She is neither deserving nor doing anything to stay on this seat,” another tweeted.

“Disgusting woman! She faked and acted out her part during the last elections, posing with farmers after alighting from a chopper,” read a tweet.

What is your take on the statement made by Hema Malini on Rakhi Sawant?

