Directed by Rajiv Rai, Mohra was a blockbuster film in 1994 and marked a turning point for Suniel Shetty’s acting career. It featured Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah in significant roles. However, before Raveena Tandon came on board, Divya Bharti was first cast in the lead role, and she even shot a few scenes with Suniel Shetty before her untimely demise. Let’s look back at the time when Suniel Shetty recalled working with Divya Bharti in Mohra. Read on to know more.

Suniel Shetty Remembered Working With Divya Bharti

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Suniel Shetty opened up about shooting with the late actress Divya Bharti. He shared, “We shot at Pahalgam jail, but that girl was fearless. There were real convicts in the jail, yet she was absolutely fearless. She was full of life and masti. Toh kahi naa kahi Rajiv (director) ko kaise sata sakte hai, Shabeer (screenplay writer) ko hum kaise sata sakte hai, humari planning wahi rehti thi. What should we do to get people to laugh and lighten the atmosphere? She was an absolute dream to work with.”

Suniel Shetty Reacted To Anil Kapoor’s Old Jibe

Further speaking about Anil Kapoor calling him and Akshay Kumar “50% wale heroes” after Mohra’s poster release, Suniel said, “Woh star the, woh bol sakte the. He meant that a single hero should have been taken instead of two actors. Jawani mein hum sabne kahi naa kahi dialouge mara hai aur media ko maza aata tha usse pick karne mein.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Mohra Was A Game-Changing Film For Suniel Shetty

The Hera Pheri star lauded Anil Kapoor, calling him a very encouraging man. He concluded, “Toh bura toh lagta hi hai, lekin kahi naa kahi hume bhi pata tha ki hum woh stars bane nahi hai unke jitne bade nahi hai lekin kabhi naa kabhi kuch naa kuch hoga aur banenge, and Mohra was probably a big game changer for us – especially for me.”

