While TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not lift Bigg Boss 16’s trophy, she did win millions of hearts with her game. The actress, who ended up as the second runner-up, became one of the most loved contestants on the show. Following her fame throughout the season, reports of her bagging a small part in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ began making rounds. Now, a new report claims Choudhary’s fans will not see her in SRK’s next.

The ‘Udaariyaan’ actress began her journey in the Bigg Boss house with her co-actor and good friend Ankit Gupta. However, she soon went on to play solo and ended up being one of the three finalists. MC Stan was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 16, while Shiv Thakare became the first runner-up.

During her stint in the controversial reality TV show, it was reported that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial, Dunki. However, Priyanka, who recently came out of the Bigg Boss house, herself told a media outlet that she is not aware of the same. She further mentioned that Salman Khan had asked her to meet him after the show but she did not come across anything about a film.

Following Pathaan’s success, fans’ expectations are sky-high with Dunki. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu share the screen space. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development called the rumours “baseless” and revealed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of the film.

Even though Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might not be a part of Dunki, she did express her interest in working in movies during a recent chat with a leading daily. The actress added that she might not continue doing TV shows if she bags a film.

