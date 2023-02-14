This Sunday, we saw MC Stan emerging as the 16th winner of the Bigg Boss reality show. The famous writer who lifted the trophy against Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up being the first and 2nd runner-ups, respectively. While the show was on, we saw one of the finalists being lauded by one and all. Right from being called the strongest contestant to being given the title of Deepika Padukone, she might not have won the trophy but has surely won millions of hearts. Well, she’s none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

While she kick-started the show with good friend Ankit Gupta, she later went on to play a solo game. However little did she know, she’d end up being in the top 3 contestant list. Meanwhile, MC Stan’s win has left netizens shocked.

Coming back, during her stint in Bigg Boss 16, it was reported that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in to play a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also stars Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. Not only that, reports were also abuzz that she has also bagged a Salman Khan film as during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the host was seen asking Priyanka to meet him after the show ended.

Now that, she’s out of the house, she has finally reacted to the rumours. While she’s yet to confirm or deny the same, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cleared the air about the same.

Talking to ETimes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers.”

When asked if she’d continue working on television, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “I have no idea about the offers as I have just come out. But I would like to say that it is not like I will quit working on television if I get films. I am fine working in any medium. I haven’t made any category in my mind. Whatever work I will like, I’ll do it. Whether it is a show, film, or a web series.”

Well, we hope Priyanka’s fans are not disappointed after learning about the same. For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

