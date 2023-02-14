Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The makers of the film recently dropped the romantic song Naiyo Lagda wherein the superstar is seen romancing Pooja Hegde has been making waves on social media.

In the romantic song, superstar Salman is seen sporting long hair while Pooja Hegde looks ravishing. However, the superstar’s dance step has become fodder for jokes. Amidst this, a fan page has shared a video of the song Naiyo Lagda but used the title track of the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fan page sharing the video of Salman Khan wrote, “Galat Dangal download karli”. He also went ahead and wrote in the caption, “Bhai main gaya ab, bacha lena doston mujhe please.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OyeAnkit (@oyeankit)

As soon as the video was released, netizens went berserk on the mash-up. A user commented “Sultan in a parallel universe, “, while another user, “Legs workout motivation feat Salman bhai (brother)”. A third user wrote, “Why is he performing lunges?” while a fourth user wrote, “Ye tho dharam ji se sikha dance inhone 😂”

Another user commented, “When it’s leg day and your gym crush is watching 😂😂” A netizen commented, “Ye kaunse dangal ki tayyari chal Rahi hai 😂”

Naiyo Lagda is sung by Kamal Khan and Palak Muchhal, and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, April 21. The film also stars Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Babu. A few days back, Salman shared an update that the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been completed. Sharing a happy pic on insta, the superstar wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan shooting complete …#EID2023”.

Must Read: Salman Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over His Step In Naiyo Lagda Song From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: “Lagta Hai Pathaan Me Kuch Jyada Hi Pain Killer Kha Liya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News