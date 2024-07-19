The Covid-19 pandemic crippled many people across the world and took countless lives. It has been four years since the first lockdown, and experiencing isolation from the world. Filmmaker Aarti S Bagdi has reignited those memories and showcased how unexpected circumstances revealed hidden truths and tested the bonds of relationships in the upcoming ZEE5 movie Chalti Rahe Zindagi. The film’s trailer has been released recently and is a fantastic slice-of-life drama.

The movie features an ensemble of cast members, including Seema Biswas, alongside Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhant Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari, Rohit Khandelwal, Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Sengupta in crucial roles.

The story is Set against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown; the film weaves together the lives of three families in a housing complex. As the characters traverse their new reality, they discover that sometimes, the unplanned detours lead to the most profound discoveries.

The trailer of Chalti Rahe Zindagi is one-minute-forty-three seconds long. It follows the life of Krishna Bhagata, a local bread supplier whose daily rounds connect three families in a bustling housing complex. As the pandemic tightens its grip, their intertwined lives unravel in three dramatic phases. The first act pulls back the curtain on a clandestine affair between Arjun’s wife and Aru’s husband, exposing secrets. Next, we see Krishna caught in a financial squeeze when Sushma, urged on by her ambitious TV journalist son Akash, demands repayment of a loan.

The final phase brings us into the home of the Seths, where three generations of women – the elderly Leela, her daughter-in-law Naina, and teenage granddaughter Siya – grapple with simmering tensions and conflicting desires. As the lockdown intensifies, each character faces a crucible that will test their resilience, relationships, and understanding of themselves.

Chalti Rahe Zindagi looks like a slice-of-life drama with heavy emotions beneath the surface. Speaking of the movie, director Aarti S Bagdi said, “With Chalti Rahe Zindagi, we set out to capture a unique moment in time that touched us all. The pandemic forced us to pause, reflect, and often confront truths we had long ignored. Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crisis can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart. I am confident that audiences will see a bit of themselves in these characters and find inspiration in their journeys. Chalti Rahe Zindagi is not just about surviving a lockdown; it’s about rediscovering what truly matters in life. Here’s hoping viewers will enjoy watching this film as it premieres on ZEE5.”

Veteran actress Seema Biswas added, “Playing Leela in Chalti Rahe Zindagi was a deeply moving experience. This film beautifully captures the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people during extraordinary times. I am hoping viewers will find a piece of themselves in these characters and their journeys. Looking forward to the film’s premiere on ZEE5.”

Manjari Fadnnis, who is also part of Chalti Rahe Zindagi, mentioned, “What drew me to Chalti Rahe Zindagi was the way it portrays the dynamics of human relationships under pressure. The pandemic may have confined us physically, but it also opened up new emotional landscapes. This story showcases how a crisis can bring out both our vulnerabilities and our strengths.”

Siddhant Kapoor mentioned, “Chalti Rahe Zindagi is more than just a pandemic story – it’s about life’s unexpected turns and how they shape us. Working on this film reminded me that even in our darkest moments, there’s always a glimmer of hope and humanity…”

Seema Biswas and Indraneil Sengupta starrer Chalti rahe Zindagi will stream on Zee5 from July 26. Mark your calendars now & check out the film’s trailer here:

