Gaurav Khanna, who was loved by the audience for his role as Anuj in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, has officially quit the show. The actor remained in the series for three years but decided to say goodbye to his character following the 15-year leap.

Gaurav has not been seen in Anupamaa since the time jump in October 2024, and his re-entry into the drama remains a mystery. With his departure, Gaurav has joined the long list of actors who have quit Anupamaa in the last few months, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Nidhi Shah.

Gaurav Khanna Confirms His Exit from Anupamaa after Playing Anuj for 3 Years

Gaurav Khanna confirmed he is not returning to Anupamaa in an interview with ETimes. The actor revealed that there were initially plans for Anuj’s re-entry into the storyline after the 15-year time leap; however, things could not materialize, and hence, he has decided to move on in his career.

“People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir [producer] had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialize. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense,” Gaurav said.

“He [Rajan Shahi], too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop,” the actor added. However, he further revealed that he could still return if his schedule allows him. “If the story dema tonds and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return,” he said.

Gaurav Khanna Reacts to Rift Rumors with Rupali Ganguly

In the past year, there have been reports of many Anupamaa actors having issues with the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly, which was also said to be the reason behind their exit. Around the same time, rumors about Gaurav Khanna and Rupali having a fight were also doing the rounds.

In the interview, Gaurva neither confirmed nor denied his rift with Rupali and said, “I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumors. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary.”

Gaurav joined Anupamaa as the charming Anuj Kapadia in 2021. Though he was supposed to have only a three-month cameo in the show, the character immediately became a fan favorite and was promoted to the lead opposite Rupali.

“Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can’t thank my fans enough,” Gaurav concluded.

