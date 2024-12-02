The Witcher franchise has enjoyed massive popularity worldwide, be it the books, the games, or the Netflix series. But since Henry Cavill bid the show goodbye after its third season, the fantasy series has been embroiled in questions. Despite Liam Hemsworth replacing him as Geralt of Rivia, the response has been staggeringly against him.

Freya Allan, who plays Cirilla in The Witcher, is quite empathetic towards Hemsworth. During an interview this year, she said she felt sorry for him. Here’s what the 23-year-old actress had to say about the same.

Why Does Freya Allan Feel Sorry For Liam Hemsworth?

The leading trio of The Witcher comprises Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla. Allan has played Cirilla since the first season and will continue to star in the final two seasons. Anya Chalotra portrays Yennefer and will also continue to do so. Meanwhile, Cavill starred as Geralt in the first three seasons and will be played by Hemsworth in the remaining two seasons after his exit. Fans are very passionate about Cavill being their perfect version of Geralt and were unhappy when they found out he was leaving.

Since it was announced that Hemsworth would be taking over from Cavill, fans have not been very kind to him. The actor has faced online backlash as fans refuse to accept anybody else as Geralt of Rivia. Seasons four and five are being filmed simultaneously, and Allan revealed that she was backing Hemsworth up. She expressed how sorry she felt for him because of the hate he had to face for taking up the famous role.

Allan told Collider, “I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s wanting to try and bring the heart.” She revealed that Hemsworth has been training and that she knows that The Witcher’s fan base can be “very attack-y.” The actress felt it wasn’t ideal to take up someone else’s role, but she’s excited to see what he does. She concluded that Hemsworth was a lovely guy and hoped people would at least give him a chance.

Henry Cavill’s Departure From The Witcher

Cavill was the popular choice for the role of Geralt, and fans were outraged that he wouldn’t be a part of the final two seasons. While no reason was confirmed behind his exit decision, rumors were abuzz for weeks. The most popular rumor suggested that Cavill was not very happy with the way the Netflix show’s script continued to deviate from the story arcs, plotline, and characters of the books.

For unversed people, The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name, written by renowned Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. Fans are convinced Cavill’s exit from the series is due to the show not respecting the original storyline. Stay tuned for more updates and news.

