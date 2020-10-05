The Silence Of The Lambs Fans! Buffalo Bill’s House Is Up For Sale

2020 is no less than a horror film! So, why not go an extra mile and buy the house that staged the horrifying climax in horror classic The Silence of the Lambs? Just an hour from Pittsburgh, the house which is located at 8 circle street, in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania is up for sale.

Advertisement

The house that has the Queen Anne style of Victorian architecture boasts of four bedrooms, several reception rooms on the ground floor and a kitchen diner. All the rooms were used as sets in the 1991 movie. The house also comes with a swimming pool in the back and a detached three-car garage.

Advertisement

Buffalo Bill’s house sits at a vast 1.76 acres of land, along the Youghiogheny River. Interestingly, there’s no giant pit with a basket pulley system for lowering lotions and so forth. However, there is a cold cellar section which did appear in the film. The 110-year-old house still had the original features such as the hardwood floors, woodwork and wallpaper, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

The report also states that Buffalo Bill’s house was sold back in 2016 when PETA showed interest in the property and wanted to convert it into an empathy museum, where visitors would be allowed to wear the skins of abused animals.

American horror classic The Silence of the Lambs was directed by late Jonathan Demme had filmed in the house, which was the home of Ted Levine’s serial killer Jame ‘Buffalo Bill’ Gumb. The shoot was conducted there for almost three days in 1990.

The film was an adaptation of Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel of the same name. It stars Jodie Foster, who plays the role of the fledgeling FBI agent Clarice Starling, was on the trail of a serial murderer, and who enlists the help of a psychotic former psychiatrist and cannibal Hannibal Lecter – Sir Anthony Hopkins – to help her snare the killer.

The film not only became a cult classic but also won all five gongs in the major categories of 1992 Oscars. The categories include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

What do you think of the house listed up for sale? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Free Guy NEW Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Tries To Save The Violent Video Game World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube