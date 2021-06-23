Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar returns as Ishwari in the new season of the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani.

“Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters — it’s very relatable. It’s very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous,” says Supriya.

“I really missed shooting with the team and it feels great to be back on the sets,” Supriya Pilgaonkar added.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, which also stars Shaheer Shiekh and Erica Fernandes, airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Supriya Pilgaonkar will surely add a new flavour to the show and fans have been more than excited!

Previously, Erica Fernandes shared her excitement for the third season. She said, ”Kuch rang to me and I am sure many others is not just a show, its an emotion, its a sentiment. What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is that we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives.”

