Shweta Tiwari is a beauty with brains. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no going back. She’s 40 today and been in the industry for over 2 decades, but still working and ageing like a fine wine. We’ve discussed a lot about her personal and professional life but always missed out on her lavish house! Let’s discuss that today.

One knows that Shweta and daughter Palak Tiwari are quite camera-friendly. They love being a part of photoshoots and often treat fans with some fantastic pictures. Well, half of the time they wouldn’t even need to bother about the location because their own house is more than a perfect fit!

Everything concerning the interior décor of Shweta Tiwari’s house is a perfect mix and match. Starting from the living room, the bright walls complement the light décor elements including the sofa, table and everything else really well.

There are wall decors, which include a classy mirror as well as floral designs, making the place more homely.

Our most favourite place from the house is the reading section. Shweta Tiwari often sits on her balcony and enjoys reading with a cup of coffee/ tea. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has treated fans with glimpses multiple times before and we wish we had that view to ourselves every single day!

There’s always a specially dedicated area for all her awards. Apart from that, Shweta is quite religious and has a whole mandir area in her house.

Isn’t it a dream house?

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari returned to Mumbai along with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants yesterday. She was competing with Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli amongst others for the ultimate winner title.

The Rohit Shetty show is scheduled to premiere on TV next month!

