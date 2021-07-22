Avneet Kaur has made it big at a very young age. She began her career in the showbiz as a contestant in Dance India Dance L’il Masters. She may not have emerged victorious there but life changed 360 degrees for her. Today, she’s one of the highest-paid teenage celebrities in the country. But one thing that remains constant in every celebrity’s life is trolls and backlash.

Advertisement

Irrespective of age or gender, celebrities are trolled for their smallest mistakes. Other times, for their looks or unexpected actions. Something similar happened when Avneet left Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was struggling with dengue and other health issues.

Advertisement

Just not that, Avneet Kaur even made a lot of noise when she recreated Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Shona Shona earlier this year. But how does she deal with it all just at the age of 19? A positive approach, she claims.

Avneet Kaur had opened up about it to Times Of India and said, “If we don’t talk about social media. In normal life also there are so many things that happen. There are so many things that happen during shooting, on sets. There are times when people don’t appreciate you or don’t want to be your friends. Sometimes you receive so much hate, your friends backstab you, so there are so many things that happen in your life. I think all these things are part of your life and I was always prepared for it. I always feel where there is good, there is bad also. I have been taking all this as a motivation and I just try to keep hateful language and hate comments separate. I just try to not get affected and turn it into positiveness. This is how I deal with trolls and problems in life.”

Avneet Kaur continued, “Luckily, no major trolling has happened with me. Also, I am blessed with amazing fans who have been loving and supporting me with a lot of determination even through tough decisions in my life. But I see there are times when I post a picture on social media. I get a few hateful messages which are really mean. I have always seen my fans taking a stand for me and even before I can say anything they reply on those mean comments. They fight for me, defend me, support and love me. All these things make me feel special and blessed that I have a group of supporters who I call them Avneetians.”

That’s too much maturity to expect from a 19-year-old, isn’t it? Way to go, Avneet Kaur!

Must Read: Erica Fernandes Breaks Silence On Her Rumoured ‘Disagreements’ With Shaheer Sheikh On Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Sets!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube