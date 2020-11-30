The most loved franchise Twisted 3 is breaking records and how! The show is in its 3rd week of release and it has over 2 million viewership already.

The lifetime viewership of Twisted 2 alone is 2M+ whereas the third season seems to be unstoppable

As the theatres have started with 50% occupancy it was talk of the town that, OTT will get a bit hit by the audience. However, even in this scenario Twisted 3 continues to attract eyeballs on the OTT platform

Elaborating on it series director Krishna Bhatt says, “Audience has shifted to OTT which can be seen from the audience choice that has lead to an increase in viewership of Twisted 3. I am happy that Twisted 3 has been well received by the audience on the JioCinema.”

The first two seasons of the Twisted franchise, which featured Nia Sharma in the lead, became quite popular with a section of the audience due to the effective presentation. Priya Banerjee says that she is not worried about being compared to the Ishq Mein Marjawan star as the third season is quite different from the first two parts of the series.

The show is produced by Vikram Bhatt’s Loneranger Production. The Series is directed by Krishna Bhatt. Twisted 3 Stars: Jay Soni and Priya Banerjee in lead. Released on JioCinema.

