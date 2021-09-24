Advertisement

Urfi Javed has been making headlines from her entry to Bigg Boss OTT to her exit from the show. The beauty leaves no stones unturned to steal the limelight and grab the attention of her fans. The 24-year-old has shared a new picture on Instagram wearing a backless dress covering her head like a Hijab and netizens are reacting to the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ever since the actress has stepped out of the BB OTT house, she has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Urfi Javed wrote, “They asked me cover up so I did but in my own style!”

In the picture, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a backless skater skirt dress covering her head with a hijab. For makeup, she went subtle nude lips and heavy mascara eyes with sleek hair tied at the back and covered under her hijab.

Take a look at her picture here:

Fans were quick to react to Urfi Javed’s Instagram upload and a user commented, “Taliban would be so proud.” Another user commented, “Aapko dusri stylist dhoondni chahiye ab🙌” A third user commented, “It’s also halal sis 😊hijab for Allah b*tty for abdullah”. A fourth user commented, “Lol nobodys asking u to cover and nobody cares honestly do whatever tf do u want but don’t disrespect the concept of parda like this.”

Meanwhile, Urfi recently cleared the air amongst her fans and revealed that she’s in no way connected to Javed Akhtar.

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s backless dress covering her head like a hijab? Tell us in the comments below.

