The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the biggest money-spinners on Indian television. The show has a huge fan base, but the show often finds itself in a controversial position. Now, the show has landed in trouble over its episode that aired in 2020.

An FIR has been filed against The Kapil Sharma Show in the district court of Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh). The complaint is against the episode that aired on 19th January 2020. As per the objection, the particular episode disrespects the court.

As per the scene, one character is shown under the influence of alcohol. According to the complaint, the show has disrespected the court and strict action has been demanded. The hearing is scheduled for 1st October.

As per the statement of the lawyer who filed the case, “The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That’s why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

Let’s see how Kapil Sharma responds to the FIR filed against his show.

Meanwhile, apart from Kapil, TKSS also has Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh (as special judge), Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar as lead actors.

This week, we’ll be witnessing Indian cricketing legends- Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif as special guests.

