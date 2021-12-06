The Bigg Boss 15 house is already divided between VIP and non-VIP contestants, since the entry of wild card contestants. During the nomination task non-VIP contestants try to save themselves by shifting the blame to each other.

The wild card contestants include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant.

Now, the VIPs have the power to save the non-VIP contestants from nominations. So, each one of them comes forward to put their point. Pratik Sehajpal blames Shamita Shetty and calls her biased. “Shamita should get nominated as she always favoured her friends,” says Pratik, while Shamita replies, saying: “Pratik is not always fair.”

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash also targets Pratik: “Pratik is doing everything to be in your good books.” Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia come face to face and Nishant says: “He gets involved in other’s issues and never focuses on his own.” Rajiv replies: “He even ditched Shamita” and Nishant says: “Yes I will change colour as I am a Chameleon.”

Pratik again blames Shamita that even if she is doing wrong and somebody is not standing with her, that particular person becomes wrong for Shamita. Later Shamita asks Pratik: “What are you saying Pratik?” And Devoleena says: “Pratik is more honest than you Shamita.” Shamita calls Devoleena an unfair ‘sanchalak’.

Pratik also blames Karan Kundrra and says he goes physical during the fights but Rashami contradicts and says that you both have gone physical and on this Pratik argues with her that why she is ignoring this point. They get into heated arguments with each other.

