In recent years, the discussion related to mental health has risen, and prominent personalities have come forward to address the issue. Joining the bandwagon is Shefali Jariwala who rose to fame with her music video, Kaanta Laga. The actress recalls having seizures at the age of 15 and why she went missing after the hit 2002 music video.

In recent years, the actress has done some reality shows that include, Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss 13. She played the female protagonist in ALTBalaji’s web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade, in 2018.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shefali Jariwala revealed, “I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It’s interrelated; you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa. I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem.”

Talking about why she didn’t take up any project after the massive success of Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala told, “After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn’t do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn’t take up much work. I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… this went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system.”

Talking about how she has stayed positive during the pandemic, the actress shares, “The pandemic situation has been tough, but I consciously worked on my mental health and stayed away from any kind of things that could trigger depression. I focused on doing meditation, yoga, sketching, drawing and other things that kept me happy. Exercise and some positive lifestyle changes helped me a lot.”

Shefali Jariwala is married to actor Parag Tyagi. Since her entry into Bigg Boss 13, the actress came back to the limelight and now she’s looking forward to working on some interesting projects.

