Arslan Goni has been in the headlines for many reasons in the past few months. The actor dominated the news mostly for his dynamic with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The grapevine had that the two were seeing each other and Goni attending Khan’s birthday party in Goa adding more fuel to the already burning fire around the rumour. Turns out Arslan has now decided to talk about the same and has a lot to say about his relationship.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are divorced on mutual grounds. The former couple still stay in touch and are great friends as they are bringing up their two kids together. Meanwhile, Sussanne made it to the news for being constantly spotted with Arslan Goni in the past few months and most recently when he was also spotted in her Birthday party pictures people were assured something is cooking.

Goni while talking about the two has now also clarified the speculations around the viral party pictures. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per ETimes, talking about Sussanne Khan’s birthday party pics, Arslan Goni said, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed.” He adds, “Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

On the work front, Arslan Goni made his debut with Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia. The film that did not do well at the box office was in the making for more than 2 years.“The film took a long time to complete, but that’s the nature of this profession and one has to be patient. Many don’t even get the opportunity I got. The film may not have done well, but it introduced me to the industry,” Goni said.

Arslan Goni now feels it is the age of OTT and he is getting his due there. “While I was waiting for more films to materialise, I got into OTT. Life has been pretty good since. I feel that OTT will only grow as a medium to showcase new content and talent,” he concluded.

