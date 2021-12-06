Rashami Desai has had an unfortunate past when it comes to love. The actress recently moved on from Arhaan Khan, who allegedly hid from her about his marriage and kid. But before that, the actress witnessed a bittersweet divorce with Nandish Sandhu. Looks like the latter has moved on! Scroll below for details.

Nandish and Rashami met on the sets of Uttaran. They struck the chords in no time and their love blossomed. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in Dholpur. However, things took a toll soon after and there were allegations of domestic violence from the actress’ side.

Just not that, rumours were rife that Rashami Desai was tired of Nandish Sandhu’s unusual closeness with his female friends. In fact, one of the reasons behind their divorce was allegedly his affair with supermodel Ankita Shorey.

In a latest appearance, Nandish Sandhu was spotted on a dinner date with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey. The couple were spotted hand in hand as they arrived at the venue and posed for the paparazzi. Rashami Desai’s ex was seen in a checkered shirt and paired it up with blue ripped denim.

Ankita, on the other hand, wore a black blouse with a deep plunging neckline and paired it up with a skirt. She carried a black stole and a sling bag to complement her attire.

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai in an interview in 2020 had opened up on her facing domestic abuse. She told Pinkvilla, “If you don’t stop it then and there, it will happen again and again. Respect and believe in yourself that you are not doing anything wrong. I understood it later because I had a fear of losing a lot of people around me.”

