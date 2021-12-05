Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is set to welcome the cast of one of the most loved and adored shows in India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and show producer Asit Kumar Modi will be taking over the hot seat, other cast members will be part of the audience of KBC 13.

The channel shared some interesting promos from the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode and looks like it’ll be a roller coaster ride to watch the cast of one of the funniest shows having some interesting conversations with Big B.

In a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal asks Amitabh Bachchan if he ever scolds his son, Abhishek Bachchan. His question grabs the attention of Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of his father, Champaklal Gada, and is often seen scolding him, he even calls him with different names for the smallest issue.

Responding to Dilip Joshi’s question, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Jab chote the tab ham unhe kabhi kabhi daant te the, lekin ab bade ho gaye hain.” Later, Dilip says, “You must still scold him politely, “Hum krodhit hogae hain, aap aisa mat kijiye (I am angry with you, don’t do this),” which leaves everyone, including the host in splits.

The actor even claims that Bapuji never scolds him, while some of the clips of angry Bapuji says a different story.

In another segment of KBC 13, Patrakaar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and creator Asit Kumar Modi take on the hot seat. During their conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Popatlal asks AB to find him a life partner, he also shares his qualities with the host, saying, “Aata goondta hu first class, aur lockdown me jhadu poncha (I can knead the dough, and did cleaning in lockdown).” An impressed Big B praises him, “Ai shaabash.”

Apart from these conversations, Dilip Joshi can be seen bringing a cart of Gujarati sweets and delicacies that leaves Amitabh amused. The cast even performs Garba on the sets of KBC 13.

