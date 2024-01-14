All hell broke loose this weekend on Bigg Boss 17 when Vicky Jain’s mother decided to proudly tell Ankita Lokhande that Vicky’s father called Ankita’s mother to ask, “Aap bhi apne pati ko aise hi laat maarti thi?” This was in context to Ankita kicking Vicky in an episode. While Ankita was shocked at this statement, the internet could not believe that this was the family she had chosen to spend her life with.

Even celebrities like Rashami Desai and Aishwarya Sharma decided to call out Vicky Jain’s mother for spilling venom against Ankita inside the house and outside as well. While Mrs. Jain has become a celebrity and is enjoying giving interviews, social media did the unthinkable.

Internet users have tracked down Vicky Jain’s sister Varsha Jain’s Instagram profile to attack and troll her and punish her for her mother’s behavior. Some questioned her if she had ever tried to school her mother and put some sense in her, while others wanted to know whether she supported her mother’s statements and behavior towards Ankita Lokhande.

Varsha Jain’s latest post, where she posted a video that has pictures of her family, including her Bhaiya and Bhabhi – Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, is getting attacked and spammed. A user wrote, “It’s sad that if u will support ur parents on this. Calling Ankita’s mother and asking aap apne pati k saath karte ho aisa, who recently passed away, is so wrong on so many levels. As a girl, u should stand up and say it’s wrong. Nobody would have targeted ur mother if she hadn’t made such statements. Stop playing a victim now. Look at Ankita’s mother. How graceful she was. Seriously, Money doesn’t get class!” Another user asked her, “Apke parents ghar ki bahuo ko aise hi insult karte hain?”

A user commented, “I am feeling strange. You are such a rich family, but still, thoughts are old. It’s like beta hi sahi hai. Ankita and Vicky are too mature, and in a show like this, fights are shown and blown out of proportion. I see Ankita always supporting her husband like Vicky aisa hai itna acha hai. Vicky is also mature, but the only issue with him is his male ego, never accepting his own faults. But Aunty should have respected the bond between them, not putting the blame on Ankita, which shows the typical mentality.” A user kind of warned Vicky’s sister, “Do this to Ankita today. Tomorrow, you will face more.”

An Instagram user genuinely asked, “You think your mother and father were right to call Ankita’s mother and ask ap apne pati ko aise marti thi?? Is it a question to ask??” The comment further had a fury of emotions and read, “Ankita ki mom ko bhi call karke poochna chahiye tha, kya apke pati bhi aise hi dusri auraton ka hath pakde baithe rehte the jaise apka beta baithta hai? In one episode, Vicky was clearly about to slap Ankita without any mistake, but Ankita denied it..Vicky has ditched Ankita so many times in the show. Usko aur padni chahye thi Ankita se. Teach your mother some class. Paise ka ghamand hai ya ladke ki maa hone ka?? Ankita ki naa kse seekhe kaise bola jata hai. Agar nhi ata bolna to ana nahi chahye aise platform pe.”

While Vicky Jain‘s mother said a lot of wrong things about her daughter-in-law on Bigg Boss 17, that was not required, even social media dragging Ankita Lokhande’s sister-in-law in this whole episode is totally unnecessary and way out of line. We hope people find some sense and stop behaving like bullies on the internet.

Varsha Jain has still not replied or reacted to any of these comments. Have a look at her post, where she celebrated her family and offered gratitude, hoping it will be a great year for her. The comment section on her post might make it a very hard one for her!

