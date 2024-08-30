Salman Khan’s new song, ‘You Are Mine,’ recently dropped on his YouTube channel. The superstar collaborated with his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. While Salman crooned the song, Ayaan rapped in it. It was composed by Vishal Mishra, while Salman penned the lyrics along with Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music video was directed by Haider Khan. However, no sooner was the song released than fans started brutally trolling the actor.

Talking about the same, the music video begins with Salman Khan contemplating whether he should collaborate with Vishal Mishra on a song. Ayaan Agnihotri soon comes up to him and asks his uncle to sing ‘You Are Mine’ while he raps to the same. The reactions left even Salman’s fans unimpressed with the track.

One of the fans said, “Bhai aap Dhinchak Pooja ke sath rehna chord do.” While another netizen said, “Bhai needs critics around……unko koi batane ki himmat hi nahi kar rha ki kya kar rahe.” A user said, “Fan hu esliye kuch negetive bol bhi nahi sakta pr maja nahi aya.” Not only this, but one fan also said that he might get bullied in his friend circles because of being a Salman Khan fan. The fan added, “Friend circle mein firse bully karega sab salmanics hone ke liye. Age se aisa galti mat karo vai please.”

A netizen further said that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ seems better than ‘You Are Mine,’ which was crooned by Salman Khan. The comment said, “Even bado badi seems good if we compare it with this song.” While a netizen said, “Respect for Tony Kakkar increased after this.” A netizen added, “Mammu was forced to make child’s wish true and forced to upload this on his YouTube channel.”

Well, it seems that Salman Khan’s ‘You Are Mine’ has not struck a positive chord with the audience yet. Earlier, Salman was also trolled for tracks like ‘Bhai Bhai’ and ‘Tere Bina.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the film Sikandar which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

