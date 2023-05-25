The timeless track ‘Zihaal-E-Miskin’ which was originally composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by veteran lyricist-director Gulzar, has got a contemporary twist.

The new version of the song, which was released on Thursday has been created by music composer duo Javed Mohsin and has been crooned by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal.

The heartfelt lyrics penned by Gulzar have also been given a fresh interpretation by the talented lyricist Kunaal Verma in the new rendition.

Sharing her thoughts on the new version of the song, Shreya said: “Taking an old classic and giving it a fresh spin for a new audience really bridges the gap between generations. ‘Zihaal-E-Miskin’ is like a timeless gem of love and heartbreak.”

She further mentioned: “It’s daunting to take on a song that has been immortalised by the great Lata Mangeshkar, but this is my humble attempt at recreating the song along with Vishal Mishra and I think composers Javed, Mohsin, and lyricist Kunnal, have given the song a new sound while preserving the song’s essence. It’s a beautiful reimagination of the song and I hope it finds its place in the hearts of today’s audiences.”

The music video has been shot in the arid landscapes of Jodhpur, and it pays homage to the original video in the film ‘Ghulami’. The song stars former ‘Big Boss’ contestant Nimrit Ahluwalia and digital content creator and influencer Rohit Zinjurke.

Vishal Mishra, who has also lent his voice to the new version, said: “A little known fact is that the iconic song itself was inspired from the poetry of the great Amir Khusrau. So, we had a huge legacy to withhold when the team got into reimagining the song for today’s time. I can humbly say that the new Zihaal has turned out to be an absolute beauty and I have tried to evoke the same sense of loss and heartbreak as the original. This is my dedication to Lata Mangeshkar ji and the reaction I got from Shabbir Kumar sir after hearing the teaser gives me immense satisfaction & now it’s for people to make this their own and give us love.”

The new version of ‘Zihaal-E-Miskin’ released under the label of VYRL Originals, is now available on all major audio streaming platforms.

