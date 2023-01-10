Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Indian films are incomplete without songs and those songs wouldn’t be there if not for playback singers. While actors and actresses bring to life the story of the film, it is the artist who lends their voices to beautiful and soulful tracks that make us fall more in love. In 2022, many leading ladies lip-synced to hit tracks and got us grooving. But who was the best voice behind the mic?

Well, we are here today to ask you who you think was Bollywood’s best playback singer (female) in 2022. From icons like Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao to upcoming artists like Sireesha Bhagavatula and Lothika – take your pick!

Shreya Ghoshal (Jab Saiyaan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal has a soul-touching voice that makes you feel what a character is going through and her past songs like Nagada Sang Dhol, Param Sundari, Papa Mere Papa and more are proof. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shreya brought to life Alia Bhatt’s character’s flirtatious nature with Jab Saiyaan and got not only Shantanu Maheshwari’s Afsaan’s heart to skip a beat but ours as well.

Shilpa Rao (Tere Hawale)

In this track that captured the love and marriage between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters, Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh’s voices made us feel what the characters were feeling for each other. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heartfelt lyrics in Tere Hawale backed with Shilpa’s voice is just too beautiful and sweet not to make you go ‘awww’

Sireesha Bhagavatula (Ghodey Pe Sawaar)

Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, and Swastika Mukherjee is a cinematic gem and the music only added to its beauty. While Shahid Mallya voice in the soulful track Shauq touched the soul, Sireesha Bhagavatula singing Ghodey Pe Sawaar takes us back in time and beings to live a charm and elegance that makes us appreciate the past even more.

Lothika (Gehraiyaan Title Track)

Last on our list for Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 – Best Playback Singer (female)’ is Lothika and the title track of Gehraiyaan. Upon its release, the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer received mixed responses. While some liked the film, others criticized it – but one thing that ticked all the right boxes was its music. Especially the film’s title track. Sung by Lothika, this track – with its different vocals and pitches takes us to depths we didn’t even know existed.

Who won you over with their soulful voice? Vote for your favourite Playback Singer (Female) here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Audience Poll 2022!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Ananya Panday In A Romantic Ad Face Rejection From Netizens As Trolls Say “Please Never Cast Them Together In A Movie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News