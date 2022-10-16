Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday are grabbing all eyeballs. For the very first time the duo are starring together in a brand new advertisement and it has taken the public by surprise. But the surprise wasn’t a pleasant one for many. Read on to know more details about the matter!

Ranbir and Ananya are an unlikely duo because we haven’t seen them working together ever. But that’s all about to change with the romantic advert that the two have been roped in to do. It is getting thumbs down from majority of netizens so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commercial ad is for a clothing brand and showcases ethnic attire. In it, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday can be seen as a couple getting ready to tie the knot soon, but it’s all in their imagination! Ananya is shown thinking if her and Ranbir will be a good match since their choices vary a lot. Ranbir on the other hand talks about adjustments to figure their differences out.

Check out the video below:

Throughout the video they can be seen flirting and looking at each other lovingly. The ad isn’t being well received and netizens are expressing their displeasure on Reddit platform. Many commentators highlighted their age difference since Ananya Panday is 23 while Ranbir Kapoor is 40.

Someone wrote, “I can’t get over the glaring age difference between them.”

Another viewer said, “Please never cast them together in a movie.”

A commentator said, “Entire ad I was waiting for a twist to show their relationship anything other than romantic.”

But not everyone hated it. One Youtube comment read, “Amazing chemistry, a pleasant surprise, never imagined them together as a pair, good work.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s next projects in the pipeline include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and a romantic movie co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Ananya Panday on the other hand, has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Along with this, she is also set to star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

Stay tuned for more news on Koimoi!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Cheat Meal & It’s Far From Anything Healthy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram